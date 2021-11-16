16,466 Shares in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

FLMN opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. Falcon Minerals Co. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Falcon Minerals Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

