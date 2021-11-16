16,559 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.73. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.