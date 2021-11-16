16,714 Shares in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of MX stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $850.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

