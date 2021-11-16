$173.08 Million in Sales Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will report sales of $173.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.43 million. Calix posted sales of $170.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $672.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.40 million to $676.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $741.61 million, with estimates ranging from $736.42 million to $750.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $6,913,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $58,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,902,265 over the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Calix by 70.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Calix during the second quarter worth $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Calix by 261.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 22.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.02. 8,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,656. Calix has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

