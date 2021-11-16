$18.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report $18.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.09 billion and the highest is $19.20 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $74.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.47 billion to $77.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $73.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.85 billion to $77.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $204.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.41. Intel has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $68.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

