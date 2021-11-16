1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $277,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 211.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after buying an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $241,361,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 108.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,146,000 after buying an additional 3,696,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,943,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,595,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,924,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $2,638,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,299,019 shares of company stock worth $184,503,064. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

