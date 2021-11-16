1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $418,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at $561,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $802,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2,831.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 496,573 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

