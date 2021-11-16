1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 800,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,350,000 after acquiring an additional 407,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 413.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $135.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.30. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.42 and a fifty-two week high of $136.75.

