1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,622,000 after buying an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 143,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.55. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.22.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel P. Myers purchased 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

