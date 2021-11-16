1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 72,300 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 99.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,300 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,906,241,000 after purchasing an additional 132,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,583,000 after acquiring an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after acquiring an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock opened at $361.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.93 and its 200 day moving average is $356.69. Deere & Company has a one year low of $250.54 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.32.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.