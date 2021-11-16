1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes $168,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $262,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 347.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $299,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 180.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $1,569,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $106.90 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $70.97 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.68.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEN. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

