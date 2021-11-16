1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.50%. 1847 Goedeker updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of 1847 Goedeker stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. 153,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05. 1847 Goedeker has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $16.82.

In related news, CEO Albert Fouerti purchased 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $973,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

