$186.03 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will post $186.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $305.00 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $35.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 429.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $478.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.76 million to $591.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $843.36 million, with estimates ranging from $784.54 million to $914.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.27) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHVN. UBS Group lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $49,082,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,251,000 after acquiring an additional 518,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $31,345,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.00. 606,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,681. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.95. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.78 and a 200 day moving average of $115.15.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

