$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the highest is $2.33 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $7.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.12.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.06. 1,337,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,108. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $186.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 298.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 258,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,371,000 after purchasing an additional 193,957 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 930,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,814,000 after acquiring an additional 312,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

