$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $2.58 billion. Williams Companies posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year sales of $10.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,541. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 116,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 25,344 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 35,494 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 117,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 31,316 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

