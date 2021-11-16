$2.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17. Generac reported earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $9.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $13.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC traded down $12.71 on Monday, reaching $434.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,003. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $444.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.66. Generac has a 52 week low of $202.56 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.