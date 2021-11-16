$2.72 EPS Expected for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) will announce $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allstate’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the highest is $3.19. Allstate posted earnings per share of $5.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allstate will report full year earnings of $13.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $14.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $13.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allstate.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

NYSE:ALL opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. Allstate has a 1 year low of $97.05 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

