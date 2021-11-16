20,000 Shares in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $7,475,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $3,468,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $4,052,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $517,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NLITU opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.24.

