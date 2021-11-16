20,000 Shares in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $7,475,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $3,468,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $4,052,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $517,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NLITU opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.24.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLITU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.