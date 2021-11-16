$241.14 Million in Sales Expected for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) to post sales of $241.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $246.47 million and the lowest is $235.80 million. Invacare reported sales of $224.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year sales of $887.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $882.00 million to $892.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $928.67 million, with estimates ranging from $908.90 million to $948.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE IVC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.15. 34,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,981. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. Invacare has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $145.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 10.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,943,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 288,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,353,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 44,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 76,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 1.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,125,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invacare by 1,297.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,912 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

