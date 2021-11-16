2,680 Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.34.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

ADS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.28.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

