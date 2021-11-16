$3.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to announce $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the highest is $3.16. S&P Global posted earnings per share of $2.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.28 to $13.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $15.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $459.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.62. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $476.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

