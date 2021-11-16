32,050 Shares in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 620.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 105,011 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,887,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Shares of SGTX opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $54.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

