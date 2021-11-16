$338.74 Million in Sales Expected for Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) will post sales of $338.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guild’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $376.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.48 million. Guild posted sales of $454.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($999.00) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

NYSE:GHLD traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $15.86. 305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,899. The company has a market cap of $967.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. Guild has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guild by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Guild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Guild by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Guild by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

