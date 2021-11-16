$360.50 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will report sales of $360.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $370.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEIS. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $90.81. 2,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.01. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $81.71 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 47,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

