$397.32 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce $397.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $375.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $416.40 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $383.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In related news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

