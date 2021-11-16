3M (NYSE:MMM) to Issue $1.48 Quarterly Dividend

3M (NYSE:MMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share by the conglomerate on Sunday, December 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

3M has increased its dividend payment by 25.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years. 3M has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect 3M to earn $10.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

3M stock opened at $183.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

