405 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $207.71 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.19 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

