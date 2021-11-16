45,001 Shares in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Citizens as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citizens by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 216,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Citizens by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 17,742 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Citizens by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citizens by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIA stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Citizens, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citizens to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

