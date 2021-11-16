$481.27 Million in Sales Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will post $481.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $474.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $487.70 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $473.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CoreCivic by 158.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the second quarter worth $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CoreCivic by 17.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth $113,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CXW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 52,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,811. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

