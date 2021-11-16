4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $223,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 184,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $482,679.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.19.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

