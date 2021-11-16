$501.65 Million in Sales Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will report sales of $501.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $509.80 million and the lowest is $493.50 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $377.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

SKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Shares of SKY traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,645. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.78. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

