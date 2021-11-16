5,090 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,090 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

