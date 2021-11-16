55,758 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Purchased by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of Corsicana & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Corsicana & Co. owned about 0.18% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $780,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCG traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $72.17. 155,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,830. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.41 and a 12 month high of $73.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00.

