$56.22 Million in Sales Expected for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) to announce sales of $56.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.10 million and the highest is $61.33 million. Seanergy Maritime posted sales of $21.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year sales of $146.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $159.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $172.79 million, with estimates ranging from $160.50 million to $185.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth about $4,378,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 21,600.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,356,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 117,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,692,600. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.51. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.45.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

