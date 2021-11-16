58,631 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,000. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 5.0% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,489,000 after purchasing an additional 842,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,985,000 after acquiring an additional 500,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,932,000 after acquiring an additional 346,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,289,000 after acquiring an additional 605,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $163.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.69 and a 200 day moving average of $153.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $166.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

