$6.06 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post sales of $6.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.22 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $4.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $22.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.31 billion to $22.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.70 billion to $23.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.62. 902,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.40. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 43.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 23,581 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,234,000 after buying an additional 35,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

