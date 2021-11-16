6,304 Shares in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $66.49.

