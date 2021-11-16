6,679 Shares in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter valued at $40,632,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,177,000 after acquiring an additional 677,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after acquiring an additional 468,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after acquiring an additional 278,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 785.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 120,666 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DermTech alerts:

DMTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

DermTech stock opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $710.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.77. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $109,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $42,052.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.