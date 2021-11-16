6,978 Shares in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PetIQ by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in PetIQ by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PETQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a market cap of $680.89 million, a PE ratio of -50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.88.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

