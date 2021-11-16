$73.76 Million in Sales Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce $73.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.60 million to $73.92 million. Culp reported sales of $76.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $322.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.26 million to $325.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $344.45 million, with estimates ranging from $339.89 million to $349.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Culp stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a market cap of $151.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Culp by 59.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 228,500 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Culp by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 134,744 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Culp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Culp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Culp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

