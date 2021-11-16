$742.23 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce sales of $742.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $722.50 million to $772.60 million. Copart reported sales of $592.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Amundi acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after buying an additional 1,472,685 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after buying an additional 935,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after buying an additional 877,756 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 7,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after buying an additional 852,985 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT stock opened at $156.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $158.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.93.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.