793,328 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 793,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.50% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at $125,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFE opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.