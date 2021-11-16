$8.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report sales of $8.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.96 billion. Magna International posted sales of $10.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $36.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $36.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $39.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.78 billion to $41.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of MGA stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.55. 1,412,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,491. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average is $86.72. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4,740.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 417,427 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Magna International by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 415,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,488,000 after purchasing an additional 120,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in shares of Magna International by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

