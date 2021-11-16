8,595 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after buying an additional 2,896,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in C3.ai by 349.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth about $38,312,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 59.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after buying an additional 219,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 126,997 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $5,839,322.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at $80,758,812.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $850,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,391,528 shares of company stock worth $66,088,868. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C3.ai stock opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.