888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,302,000 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the October 14th total of 416,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,183.6 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIHDF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 888 presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIHDF remained flat at $$4.67 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. 888 has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

