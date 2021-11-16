9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NMTR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,615,322. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 73,529 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 156,529 shares of company stock valued at $192,569 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 815.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 44,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.04.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.