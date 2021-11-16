$973.93 Million in Sales Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will post $973.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $954.60 million and the highest is $988.00 million. Timken reported sales of $891.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. Timken’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

NYSE TKR traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $78.44. 7,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.16. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.72. Timken has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Timken by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Timken by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,218,000 after purchasing an additional 306,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

