a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.50

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 2676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.
Several equities analysts have commented on AKA shares. Truist started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.