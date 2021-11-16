a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.50

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 2676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on AKA shares. Truist started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $95,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $242,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.