AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the October 14th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. AAC Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). AAC Technologies had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAC Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from AAC Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.93%. AAC Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

