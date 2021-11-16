AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $515,938,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $267,606,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in AbbVie by 291.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $116.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.77. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.33 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $206.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus upped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

